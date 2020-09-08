Increasing rain chances in Central Florida, and the tropics are poppin’

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in the middle of an unsettled pattern across Central Florida, with high rain chances for the next several days.

Expect a high coverage of rain as tropical moisture is centered just off the coast of the Carolinas.

A 70% coverage of rain can be expected Tuesday through Friday in Central Florida, with rain chances Saturday and Sunday at 60%.

High temperatures will be close to the average of 90 degrees Tuesday.

Part of the reason we have increased rain chances is the tropical moisture headed closer to North Carolina. There’s a low pressure system about 250 miles west-southwest of Bermuda that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of the system as possible over the next couple of days as it continues to move slowly to the west-northwest.

The hurricane center is giving the area a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

Tropical storms Paulette and Rene

Tropical Storm Paulette will not impact the United States and will eventually curve away due to a big area of high pressure near Bermuda.

Paulette currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving north-northwest at 5 mph. She will likely stay a tropical storm and could possibly die out before moving north of the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Renee, meanwhile, will possibly become a Category 1 hurricane within the next couple of days.

Currently, it is centered on top of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Rene is moving west at 14 mph.

Renee likely will not impact the U.S. either as it will likely turn to the north.

A separate tropical wave is forecast to merge off of the coast of Africa late Wednesday or Thursday and gradual development is possible over the next few days.

The hurricane center says it has a 60% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

The next named storm will be Sally.