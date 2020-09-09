Forecasting Change: Autumn getting a later start

Orlando, Fla. – As we dive head first into Meteorological Fall, the hot days of summer seem to still have a hold on us here in Central Florida. If it seems to you like Autumn doesn’t get here as soon as it used to, you may be onto something.

This graph below shows how the temperatures of summer have been creeping into the fall. The average fall temperature has been on an up and down slow rise in the last 50 years. This chart shows the average fall temperatures for Orlando.

Average fall temperatures are rising

In the the last two months, our average daytime high has started to drop from 92 to 91 degrees, and now, in the first week of September, the average high for Orlando is down to 90 degrees. But this year we have been on a hot streak. In July, we had four days when our temperature hit 95 or higher. In August, we hit 95 or higher three times. But since Sept. 1, the Orlando area hit 95 or higher four times and everyday has been above normal temperatures.

95 degree days are increasing

This chart shows that these recent temperatures are part of a long term trend. In the last 50 years we have added two more days per year of days of 95 degrees or higher temperatures.