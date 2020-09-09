Keep that umbrella in your car for a while. Rain chances remain high in Central Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO. Fla. – Rain, rain won’t go away.

We are in an unsettled pattern, with lots of humid air in place as an area of low pressure continues to spin off the Carolina coast.

The low will continue to send tropical moisture across Central Florida.

Rain chances will be high every afternoon through the weekend.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances stand at 60% over the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

The average high for this time of year is 90. The record is 99, set in 1921.

We only had a trace of rain Tuesday in Orlando, putting the deficit at 4.29 inches since January 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

The small area of low pressure spinning about 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next two days.

The low is slowly moving west-northwest toward the coast of the Carolinas. It will not directly impact Florida.

Tropical Storm Paulette, meanwhile, has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest and 9 mph. It’s currently about 1,500 miles from the Lesser Antilles.

Paulette will eventually make a turn to the north as it is steered by a big area of high pressure.

Behind Paulette is what is left of Renee, currently a tropical depression.

Renee is moving at 16 mph to the west-northwest. It will also make a turn because of that same area of high pressure to the north and away from the Lesser Antilles.

Off the coast of Africa, a tropical wave is forecast to emerge by Thursday.

Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water.

The hurricane center says it has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days.

The next named storm will be Sally.

September 10 marks the peak of hurricane season.