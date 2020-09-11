LIVE TRACKS: Tropical Depression 19 forms off Florida’s east coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 19 has formed just east of South Florida.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said the system is projected to become a tropical storm in the Gulf.

[TRENDING: What La Niña could mean for rest of hurricane season | Bars allowed to open in Florida | Gator ambushes, attacks Florida woman]

TD 19 is 80 miles east-southeast of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of the Jupiter Inlet to the north of the Ocean Reef, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said a tropical storm watch is when tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the next 6-12 hours.

Meteorologists said TD 19 is expected to produced rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches across Central and Southern Florida.

Tropical Storm Paulette is projected to stay away from the United States.

Tropical Storm Rene is 1,165 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm is showing little change in strength and NHC said no coast watches or warnings are in effect.

A disturbance has been tracked in the north-central part of the Gulf of Mexico.

Formation chance is at 20 percent in the next two days and 30 percent in the next five days.

Another disturbance is a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Formation chance is at 70 percent in the next two days and 90 percent in the next five days.

A disturbance has also been spotted just off the west coast of Africa.

Formation chance is at 10 percent in the next two days and 40 percent in the next five days.