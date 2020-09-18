LIVE TRACK: Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic; Alpha on deck

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, becoming the latest storm in an active hurricane season.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

And there we have it. Wilfred was just named in the Eastern Atlantic. This is not an upgrade to Tropical Depression 22 in the Gulf. That is still expected to become a tropical storm later today or tomorrow. The next name up is Alpha...in the Greek Alphabet. pic.twitter.com/WJp85QHWOp — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) September 18, 2020

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and “Wilfred” is the last name on the Hurricane Center’s list of storm names for the season. If there is another tropical storm this season, the names switch to the Greek alphabet and it will be named Alpha.

Wilfred marks only the second time there has been a “W” storm. The only other was Wilma in 2005.

A system in the Gulf will likely become Alpha on a projected path toward Texas.

Here is the 11 a.m. advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/2DMpPv6ZyI for more. pic.twitter.com/ccIfc5qi0O — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Hurricane Sally left some people on the Gulf Coast cut off by floodwaters until they could be rescued by teams in boats and high-water vehicles.

Crews were pulling people out of flooded areas Thursday near Pensacola, Florida, while Alabama National Guard troops helped people evacuate near Mobile Bay.

Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast were cleaning up, even as a second round of flooding took shape along rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

Sally has been blamed for at least one death, in Alabama.

