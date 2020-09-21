Fall arrives one day early: Cooler temperatures, windy day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After steady rain from an area of low pressure that sat off the Central Florida coast over the weekend, rain chances will be much lower Monday.

The Orlando area will see a 30% chance of rain, with a high of 84 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph out of the east-northeast.. The average high on this date is 89. The record high is 97, set in 1919.

Rain chances drop to 20% Tuesday and 10% Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Highs return to the upper 80s on Thursday, with rain chances jumping to 50% on Friday.

Orlando received 1.37 inches of rain Sunday, putting the city at a surplus at 1.06 inches for the year. Since September 1, however, the surplus is 4.07 inches.

Tuesday marks the official start of fall.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Beta, located over the western Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Teddy, located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 6 mph. It will ride along the coast of Texas and eventually push inland and die out.

Here is the 5 a.m. advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. For more head to https://t.co/KqvEKAk5Md pic.twitter.com/C8xNaWrOMa — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 21, 2020

Hurricane Terry, meanwhile, has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and is moving north at 6 mph. It will likely not impact land directly, but Florida has high seas and rough surf because of its proximity.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms, not far to the southeast of its center of circulation in the northern Atlantic.

The system is meandering over marginally warm waters and is expected to begin moving east. Further development is possible and the system could become a tropical or subtropical cyclone by later Monday.