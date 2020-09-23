Enjoy this Florida fall weather while it lasts

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much lower rain chances as dry air moves into Central Florida.

Expect a 10% chance of rain Wednesday and a 20% chance Thursday.

Expect a high of 86 on Wednesday and a high of 89 Thursday and Friday. The average high for this time of year is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1919.

Rain chances increase to 70% Friday and remain high at 60% on Saturday and Sunday. The storms that we see Friday through the weekend will mainly be summer-like in nature as we pinpoint the east and west coast sea breezes battling it out again.

Pinpointing the tropics

What’s left of Beta continues to weaken in Texas and Louisiana.

Paulette is way over there near the Azores and dying out.

Teddy is moving into Canada and weakening.