Afternoon storms return this weekend in Central Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more of a typical summertime weather pattern for the next couple of days.

As moisture increases into the atmosphere, we will notice rain chances creeping back in the afternoons.

Expect a high temperature of 90 degrees in Orlando on Friday, with a 60% coverage of rain. The normal high on this date is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1919.

Rain chances will remain at 50% through the weekend and 60% starting the workweek.

Expect high temperatures in the low 90s into next week, too.

There is currently nothing to pinpoint in the tropics.