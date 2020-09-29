Stormy afternoon commute, cool down is (finally) coming

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sea breeze storms will be at it again Tuesday afternoon like Monday, starting after 2 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s before the heavy rain moves in but get ready for big changes as a cold front moves in Wednesday.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will be in the 50s and 60s.

“Dust off your jacket!” says News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Monday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 88 degrees.

The average high for Sept. 28 is 88.

We saw .19 inches of rain putting our surplus at 1.27 inches of rain since Jan. 1. We have a surplus since Sept. 1 of 4.28 inches.

The record high for Sept. 28 in Orlando is 96 set in 1921.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

It will likely move to the Yucatán Peninsula. The formation chance through 48 hours is low, near 0%. The Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50%.