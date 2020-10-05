Rain, rain won’t go away: Wet weather reigns in Central Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical moisture will stay in place in Central Florida, leading to high rain chances this week.

We will have a 60% coverage of rain Monday and Tuesday.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s Monday and in the upper 80s Tuesday.

The normal high on this date is 87. The record high is 98, set in 1919.

Rain chances stay high through the end of the week, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 80s through the weekend.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 1.15 inches in 2020.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Gamma, located over the over the Yucatán Peninsula, has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 2 mph.

Gamma will push into the Gulf of Mexico, and the latest track pushes the storm into the Bay of Campeche but doesn’t move it farther north.

What we are watching closely is Tropical Depression 26, which will likely soon get the name Tropical Storm Delta.

It’s track moves it into the northern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, possibly close to New Orleans or the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 hurricane.