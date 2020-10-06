Tropical moisture means more rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical moisture will help set the stage for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in Central Florid.

After starting out with patchy fog and a few showers along the coast, we will see our heaviest rain after 2 p.m. Another focal point for rain in the afternoon will be a front that is meandering through the state.

With plenty of moisture in place, all it takes is a little heating from the afternoon sun to fire up a couple of heavy downpours. The coverage of rain will be 40%.

High temperatures in Orlando will be slightly above the average for this time of year, which is 87. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1919.

We will continue to have a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, rain chances increase to 50%.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s all week.

We officially saw a trace of rain Monday in Orlando, although many areas of Brevard County saw more than 4 inches.

Orlando has a surplus of 1.02 inches of rain since January 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

Post Tropical Cyclone Gamma has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it interacts with land over the Yucatán Peninsula. It will eventually die out.

As Gamma weakens, our rain chances have gone down slightly in Central Florida.

Behind Gamma, there’s Hurricane Delta which is forecast to become a major Category 3 storm as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

All the models and the official track keep it away from Central Florida and take it to Louisiana or possibly the Florida Panhandle by the end of the week.