Bummer: Rain chances increase for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are seeing a slight increase in rain chances heading into the afternoon Friday, but wet weather will be more prominent over the weekend.

Expect high temperatures above the average. The average high in Orlando on this date is 86, but we will see 90 degrees Friday through Monday. The record high is 95, set in 1922.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain Saturday and Sunday and a 50% coverage of rain on Monday, which happens to be Columbus Day.

Rain chances are lower for the workweek, at 20% on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

We saw a trace of rain Thursday in Orlando, putting our surplus at 0.73 inches since January 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are forecast for southwestern Louisiana when Hurricane Delta makes landfall, which is expected Friday evening.

The National Hurricane Center says in its 4 a.m. advisory that the system is located about 200 miles (325 kilometers) south of Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds around 120 mph (195 kph).

Delta is moving north at 12 mph (19kph). It’s a Category 3 hurricane, but forecasters expect a slow weakening as Delta approaches the Gulf Coast. Further, more rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move west to west-northwest at about 15 mph.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some gradual development of the system this weekend or early next week while it is located over the tropical Atlantic, well east of the Lesser Antilles.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for further development by the middle of next week.

Experts say it has a 20% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.