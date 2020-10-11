Storms, more heat Sunday; Florida fall weather in sight

ORLANDO, Fla. – That’s next weekend the cooler, less humid air arrives. There is still a lot of heat and humidity to get through for much of the week ahead. Sunday will feature some of that heat humidity along with another round or two of storms. Downpours will be around through lunch Sunday with the coverage of those showers and storms increasing through the early afternoon.

Future radar Sunday.

By the early evening, storms move in from the west along the coast.

A cold front arrives Friday into Saturday giving Central Florida a clean sweep from the heat and humidity over the past ten days or so. Highs next weekend look to top out in the low-to-mid 80s.

Beach Forecast:

Beach forecast

A stray downpour is possible through the first half of the day, but the highest storm chances arrive for the early evening.

Tropical Update:

Tropical development is low over the next five days.

Delta became post-tropical Saturday as it moves north. There is one tropical wave to pinpoint in the Atlantic, but it has a low shot at developing due to wind shear ahead of the disturbance.