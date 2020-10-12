Hot workweek but more fall weather around the corner

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off this Monday with lots of humid air and some patchy fog.

Central Florida will warm to 90 degrees, with a 20% chance of rain as a weak front moves through. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 86. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1921.

Expect high temperatures near 90 for the rest of the workweek as drier air works into the region.

Rain chances will be at 20-30% on Thursday and Friday.

Highs in the low 80s are possible by the weekend.

Orlando had 0.65 inches of rain Sunday, putting our surplus at 1.06 inches since January 1. We’ve had a surplus of 4.07 inches, however, since September 1.

Tracking the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands have shown signs of organizing during the past few hours.

Some slight additional development is possible during the next day or so while the disturbance moves generally westward near 15 mph.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development by midweek.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 30% chance the system will develop tropical characteristics over the next couple of days.