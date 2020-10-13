It will be hot and dry in Central Florida, but what about that tropical wave?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be nonexistent for the next couple of days in the Orlando area as drier air works in behind a weak front.

Expect rain chances to return to 40% by Friday, but we will be mostly dry through the weekend, with a reinforcing front bringing cooler air by Saturday.

We will warm to near 90 in Orlando for the next couple of days. The average high for this time of year is 86. The record high on this date is 92, set in 1934.

By the weekend, expect highs in the low 80s.

Tracking the tropics

A tropical wave and a broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands have changed little in organization over the past several hours.

Upper-level winds are expected to slow additional development over the next day or so.

The National Hurricane Center says the wave has a 30% chance of developing tropical characteristics.