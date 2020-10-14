2 days of sunshine before front brings rain, cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. – What a day! We will enjoy another dry and mostly sunny day across Central Florida as dry air works in behind a front.

Highs will be near 90 Wednesday across Central Florida, with no rain chances. The average high in Orlando on this date is 85. The record high is 93.

Thursday’s high will also be near 90.

The chance of rain returns Friday at 40%, then comes the cooldown.

Weekend high temperatures will be in the low 80s, with morning lows in the 60s.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 0.85 inches in 2020.

Tracking the tropics

A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the east of its center.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to inhibit significant development while the system moves west-northwest over the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles on Wednesday, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday and Hispaniola on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says the area has a 10% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.