Front bringing some rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re pinpointing a front that will bring some changes through the weekend.

Orlando will reach a high Friday near 90 degrees, with a few scattered showers possible at 20%. The average high on this date is 85. The record high is 95, set in 1925.

We will start out in the 60s for the weekend, however, and warm into the low and mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

We had no rain Thursday in Orlando, putting our surplus at 0.64 inches in 2020. We do have a deficit since the first of this month, however, of 1.03 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad non-tropical low pressure system is located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Some gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible through the middle of next week while it meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 10%.

Formation chance through five days: 30%.