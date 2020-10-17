Two areas to watch in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Don’t be surprised if by next week at this time there are two more named tropical systems in the Atlantic. One disturbance will likely be inconsequential, leaving the U.S. alone, but the other bears a little more watching if it does develop later next week.

A broad non-tropical low near Bermuda has a high chance of development over the next few days. Gradual development into a subtropical depression or storm is likely within the next couple of days. A subtropical depression or storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. This disturbance is not a threat to the U.S at this time.

The one to pay closer attention to is a disturbance that hasn’t even developed yet. An area of low pressure is expected to develop, however, over the southwest Caribbean over the next five days. It will have the potential to organize further as it moves slowly through the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

In time, it will likely lift north either into the Gulf of Mexico or the extreme southern Atlantic.

Area to watch next week for possible tropical development.

It is way too early to tell if Florida will be impacted by this system as one has yet to develop, but conditions are favorable in the Caribbean for tropical development over the next five days. There are no immediate threats to Florida, just something to be mindful of as we approach next weekend.

Zeta was reached in the record-breaking season of 2005

The next two names are Epsilon and Zeta. In the 2005, Zeta was reached. Zeta in 2005 formed in late December. Hurricane season officially ends Nov 30.