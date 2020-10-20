Lots of moisture and winds off the ocean will bring more rain into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Showers and some embedded thunderstorms will continue to roll into Central Florida on Tuesday.

We will see a chance for rain, on and off, through the afternoon, with a 40% coverage of the region.

Like Monday, as we heat up this humid atmosphere, we will see more showers that could lead to heavy downpours and even localized flooding for the drive home.

Most of the rain will come after the noon hour.

Orlando’s high will be near 86. The average high on this date is 84. The record high is 93, set in 1919.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain Wednesday and a 60% coverage of rain Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will be at 40% for Friday and Saturday and down to 30% Sunday and into next week.

We only had 0.99 inches of rain officially at the airport Monday, with other areas seeing up to 2 inches or more. Orlando has a rain surplus of 1.48 inches in 2020, but it stands at 4.49 inches since September.

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Epsilon, located over the central Atlantic, several 700 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Epsilon has 45 mph winds and is moving north at 2 mph.

The latest track has Epsilon intensifying to a Category 1 hurricane in the next couple of days and turning up to the north and east, away from the U.S.

Epsilon will likely impact Bermuda, however, by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure extends southeast from the southeastern Gulf of Mexico across the northwestern Caribbean Sea to a broad low pressure system located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

This system is currently accompanied by disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The disturbance is expected to consolidate over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so before moving slowly west, toward the Yucatan Peninsula by Wednesday.

Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of central and western Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the Yucatan Peninsula through midweek.

The system currently has a 10% chance of developing tropical characteristics.