LIVE RADAR: Yes, more (heavy) rain is in the Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be fairly high Wednesday as lots of moisture continues to stream into Central Florida with an east-southeast wind flow.

We will see winds gusting near 20 mph through the afternoon. The winds will die down by the evening hours and rain chances will eventually taper off Wednesday night.

Rain will fall in some areas in the morning, and expect a 50% coverage of afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 84. The record high is 93, set in 2006.

Rain chances stick around all week. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Thursday. Rain chances stand at 40% for Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, we return to a 30% rain coverage.

Highs will be in the mid-80s the rest of the week.

Orlando’s rain surplus stands at 1.38 inches in 2020.

Pinpointing the tropics

There’s nothing to watch in the tropics except Hurricane Epsilon.

Epsilon has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Epsilon will eventually move closer to Bermuda but should mainly stay east of the island.