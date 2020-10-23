Tracking the tropics: Next named storm will be called Zeta

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Epsilon, moving away from Bermuda, did not directly impact Florida, but weather experts are now eyeing an area of low pressure that could move toward the Sunshine State.

A broad trough of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of the system.

Some gradual development of the low is possible during the next few days while it moves northwest to north across western or central Cuba on Saturday, then turning north to northeast across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Straits of Florida and the central Bahamas on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 40% chance the low pressure system develops tropical characteristics over the next five days. The next named storm will be Zeta.

Heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Cuba, South Florida and the Bahamas through early next week.

As of now, projections do not have the system moving into Central Florida.

Meanwhile, a weakened Hurricane Epsilon is moving northward over the Atlantic Ocean, a day after after skirting well east of Bermuda.

Epsilon’s top sustained winds fell Thursday to 85 mph, dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Epsilon was about 195 miles east of Bermuda on Friday morning.

Bermuda weather officials on Thursday evening had discontinued a tropical storm warning for the Atlantic island.

Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend, but large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada in coming days.

Epsilon is the earliest 26th-named storm on record.