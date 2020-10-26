What the H-O-T? Temperatures near 90 heading into Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is all about the heat this week across Central Florida.

Highs in Orlando on Monday will top off just shy of 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 83. The record high is 93, set in 1919.

There’s a 30% chance of scattered showers, with rain chances increasing to 40% Tuesday.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s through Thursday. Friday’s high will be in the mid-80s.

For trick-or-treating on Halloween on Saturday, expect a high in the low 80s.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 1.43 inches. Since September, however, there’s a surplus of 4.44 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to turn closer to the Yucatán Peninsula and will make landfall in Cancun, possibly as a hurricane, sometime Monday.

As of early Monday, Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving north-northwest at 2 mph.

Zeta will likely make a secondary landfall where Laura and Delta made landed earlier in the year. The current projected path shows Zeta striking Louisiana as a tropical storm.

The area could see dangerous storm surge, as well as heavy rain and wind, from Zeta sometime late Wednesday.