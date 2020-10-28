Near record heat possible in Central Florida, but fall weather is almost here!

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the extreme heat in Central Florida, at least for two more days.

Expect a high of 90 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 82. The record high on this date is 92, set in 1980.

Thursday’s high could reach 92, but a new front will bring cooler temperatures to the region.

The front will come in mostly dry, with a 20% chance for rain Thursday. We will see one or two showers possible from Friday through the weekend, but it will stay mostly dry and cooler.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s, with morning lows in the 60s.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to start next workweek.

Orlando’s yearly rain total currently sits at plus 1.27 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

As of Wednesday morning, Zeta was a Category 1 hurricane moving closer to the northern Gulf of Mexico and the coast of Louisiana.

Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving north-northwest at 17 mph.

Zeta will make landfall later Wednesday near New Orleans.

There are currently no other concerns in the tropics.