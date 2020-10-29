Last day of summer-like temps? Highs to go from 92 to 79 in 24 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. – Big changes are on the way in Central Florida as we pinpoint a new front.

This front will bring a big cooldown by Friday morning.

Expect a lot of heat Thursday across Central Florida as temperatures rise into the 90s.

We will see a high of 92 degrees in Orlando, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 82. The record high is 93, set in 1935.

Expect a big cooldown behind the front that moves in late Thursday.

Rain chances will only be at 20% along the front, mainly overnight.

Friday’s high will reach 79.

For the weekend, we will be dry, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

By Monday, high temperatures will be in the low 70s as reinforcing cool air moves in behind a boundary.

We will be dry all of next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds around 110 mph.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, maximum sustained winds were still at 60 mph as Zeta moved over Alabama and north Georgia. It is moving fast to the northeast at 31 mph.

Here is the latest advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/KqvEKAk5Md for more. pic.twitter.com/up5SVTQd8v — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

Gradual development of the system as possible, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system meanders over the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 40% chance the system develops tropical characteristics over the next five days.