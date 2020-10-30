Fall, is that you? Refreshing changes arrive to close out workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drier, cooler weather is sliding into Central Florida.

Behind a cold front, fall weather returned to the Orlando area Friday, with highs to top out in the upper 70s, about 10-15 degrees cooler than Thursday’s high.

Sunshine will dominate the sky Friday afternoon.

The lower the number, the more comfortable the air.

Dew point temperatures will be falling through the day, which means the comfort level will be rising. Dew points on Friday were in the upper 70s. The lower the dew point, the more comfortable the air. Dew points in the 40s and 50s are near-perfect numbers for your comfort.

The cooldown will be short-lived, though, as temperatures jump back into the mid- to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front arrives Sunday, however, and brings even cooler air to Central Florida.

Inland areas will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and lows 60s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Halloween forecast

Most will be dry for trick-or-treating, but a few showers will sneak inland after developing over the Atlantic Ocean. Any shower that develops Saturday will be quick and relatively light.

Highs Saturday top out in the mid-80s.

A few showers will be possible, but most will be dry.

Tropical update

There is yet another area to watch in the Atlantic. A new tropical depression could develop over the weekend or early next week.