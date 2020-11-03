Coldest air of season invades Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Floridians woke up Tuesday morning to the coldest air of the season.

Many areas of Central Florida started off in the 40s and 50s as reinforcing cool air moved in with a north wind behind a front.

Expect highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back to the low 80s from Thursday through the weekend.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 90, set in 2015.

Rain chances return at 30% Friday and 50% on Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando’s rain surplus stands at 3.02 inches in 2020.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are watching Hurricane Eta as it makes landfall near Nicaragua.

Eta has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and is moving west-southwest at 6 mph.

Some computer models take it north, back into the Gulf of Mexico, so this is something we will have to watch.