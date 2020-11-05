Rain chances ramp up heading into weekend

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s across Central Florida on Thursday, with a slight chance of rain.

Rain chances are at 20% Thursday afternoon, but they increase to 30% on Friday and 50% on Saturday.

By Sunday, rain chances ramp up to 70%, with more rain next week.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 2.86 inches in 2020.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 91, set in 1934.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are closely watching what is now Tropical Depression Eta, which has 30 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 8 mph over Honduras.

The official track takes Eta to Cuba by the weekend. Then, it nears South Florida by early next week.

Computer models differ greatly as to whether Eta will reach Florida. Many models keep it spinning in the Bay of Campeche.

We will have to continue to watch to see if the track changes based on these model changes.