Weekend forecast: Rain expected to ramp up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will see increased moisture in the atmosphere over the next couple of days in Central Florida.

Rain chances will increase slightly to 30% on Friday and 50% on Saturday.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday, with rain chances staying 40-50% next week, including Veterans Day on Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s. Expect a high of 84 Friday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 80.

Sunrise is 6:40 a.m. and sunset is 5:37 p.m.

Pinpointing the tropics

We continue to watch Tropical Depression Eta.

Eta, near Belize as of Friday morning, has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving north at 8 mph.

Eta will eventually move into the warm waters just south of Cuba as a tropical storm.

The new computer models are in agreement with the official track, showing that Eta will brush South Florida and move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

It remains to be seen what kind of impacts will be felt in Central Florida.