Here’s how Eta will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The center of Tropical Storm Eta will move toward the Florida Keys through Sunday. While the center will remain far away from Central Florida, Eta’s wind field will expand. Expect tropical downpours to increase in coverage Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. Impacts as a whole will be relatively low through Central Florida, but will be noticeable.

Winds gradually pick up through Sunday becoming the strongest Monday.

Wind gusts will gradually increase to 30-45mph Sunday night. Higher gusts will be possible in the more intense tropical downpours. The highest impacts relatively speaking will be along the coast with a prolonged east wind into the beaches. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Brevard County, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected.

The tornado threat with outer bands of Eta is not zero, but the highest threat will be well south of Central Florida closer to Eta’s center. Stay weather aware for any watches or warnings through Monday.

Central Florida Impacts:

Spotty power outages

Loose items (garbage cans, lawn items) being blown around.

Minor tree damage

Hazardous driving in heaviest tropical downpours

Beach erosion

County-by-county impacts

I-95 Corridor:

I-95 Corridor:

I-4 Corridor:

I-4 Corridor:

I-75 Corridor:

I-75 Corridor:

The storm itself will likely meander in the Gulf of Mexico for days before potentially making landfall in the Florida Panhandle or west coast. Breezy conditions will continue through the middle of the week.