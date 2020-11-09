Tropical Storm Eta brings rain, gusty winds to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All eyes are on Tropical Storm Eta.

As of early Monday, Eta, which made landfall late Sunday in Lower Matecumbe Key, had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

In Central Florida, we are seeing rain and strong wind gusts.

According to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, Eta will become a Category 1 hurricane as it moves away from Florida and then it will likely turn north and approach North Florida by the end of the week. For the next several days, we could be dealing with rain and winds as Eta spins off to the west of our area and then eventually push us into North Florida by Friday.

We can expect on and off scattered showers with pockets of heavy rain that add up to 2-4 inches.

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for Volusia and Brevard counties.

Rain chances will be up to 80% on Monday and 50% on Tuesday and Wednesday in Central Florida. Rain chances will stay at around 50% on Thursday, with tropical storm conditions possible for Central Florida Thursday night into Friday.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 80s on Monday. The average high for this time of year is 80. The record high on this date is 91, set in 2015.