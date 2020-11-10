Tropical Storm Eta brings more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will continue to see off-and-on showers Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Eta, which continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico, just northwest of the western tip of Cuba.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain in the Orlando area through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high in Orlando will be 86 degrees. The average high on this date is 80. The record high is 90, set in 1895.

Highs will be in the mid-80s for the next several days.

Rain chances dip to 20% from Friday into early next week.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.05 inches in 2020.

Tracking the tropics

Ets is mostly stationary northwest of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center keeps Eta away from Florida, except for the Panhandle.

As the models continue to shift to the west, so does the official track.

There is a chance once again that Louisiana, including New Orleans will be directly impacted.

Eta does look like it will stay a tropical storm and or weaken to a tropical depression over the weekend as it moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

Here is the 4 a.m. advisory and forecast track on #Eta from the National Hurricane Center. For more head to https://t.co/KqvEKAk5Md pic.twitter.com/7dIuZJrFo4 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, a new tropical storm developed late Monday.

Theta is in the open Atlantic and will move toward Europe.

There is also a tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Atlantic.

This wave is expected to move west into more conducive environmental conditions, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

The NHC said the wave has a 60% chance to develop over the next five days.