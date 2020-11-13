Do you see what I see? Nice weekend, cooldown coming

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that Eta has pulled away from Florida, we can expect a great weekend of weather.

Expect highs in the mid- to upper 80s in the Orlando area through the weekend.

There’s a 30% chance of rain Sunday.

A front will bring cooler temperatures next week.

By Tuesday, highs will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 50s.

Pinpointing the tropics

Eta is now post-tropical, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it moves east-northeast at 21 mph in the open Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Theta is still a tropical storm just south of the Azores, with 60 mph winds as it moves east at 12 mph.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The system has become a little better organized during the past several hours and additional development is expected.

A tropical depression will likely form within the next day or two as it moves west over the central and western Caribbean Sea. Honduras and Nicaragua should closely monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall along, with possible flash flooding, to portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 90% chance of tropical development over the next two days.