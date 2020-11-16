Groovy, cool forecast: Highs in 70s, lows in 50s

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front is moving through Central Florida and it’s bringing big changes.

Most of the rain is overwith, but we can’t rule out one or two showers pushing through Brevard County for the next couple of hours.

Expect patchy fog to start early Monday morning, but it will burn off by 9 a.m. There is a dense fog advisory in effect for Marion County until 6 a.m.

Expect a high temperature ahead of the front of 82 degrees in Orlando.

Cooler air builds in Tuesday behind the front.

Expect morning lows in the 50s, with afternoon highs in the low and mid-70s through Thursday.

The next chance of rain is Sunday at 20%.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Iota is a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Iota s moving west at 10 mph and is likely to make landfall Monday as a Category 3 hurricane.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure could form in a few days over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

There’s a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.