Chill! Low 70s for highs in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be even cooler Wednesday than it was yesterday.

After starting off in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida, we are headed to a high of 72 degrees in Orlando.

Rain chances will stay away until Sunday when the high will approach 80. There will be a slight, gradual warmup from now until the end of the weekend.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 78. The record high is 88, set in 1928.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 4.77 inches in 2020.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad area of low pressure could form in a day or so over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for slow development over the next several days while the system moves slowly west-southwest or west across the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia.

These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas.

There’s a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a nontropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week.

The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeast, away from the United States.

There’s a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.