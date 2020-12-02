Baby, it’s cold outside! Central Florida wakes up to 30s

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest air of the season is in place across Central Florida.

With temperatures in the 30s across the region early Wednesday, there is a freeze warning in effect until 8 a.m. for Marion and for Sumter counties, meaning temperatures will be close to, if not below, freezing for a few hours.

Expect a rebound later in the day as we get back into the 60s for afternoon highs. In Orlando, expect a high temperature of 64 on Wednesday. The normal high temperature for Orlando is 75. The record high is 87, set in 1927.

Overnight lows early Thursday will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday, with rain chances returning by the end of the week at 30%.

Lows will be in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday.

Pinpointing the tropics

A gale force non-tropical low pressure system is centered between the Madeira Islands and the Azores.

The low has a 10% chance of development over the next five days and will not impact the United States.