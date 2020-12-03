Cold start gives way to nice day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was another chilly start across Central Florida on Thursday.

But there is a warmup in store as temperatures will be back into the mid-70s in the afternoon.

After starting off in the 30s and 40s across the region, Orlando will reach a high near 73 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 75. Wednesday’s high was 60. The record high for today is 88, set in 1928.

Rain chances return Friday as a weak front approaches the Orlando area.

The front will drop high temperatures by the end of the weekend into the mid-60s.

Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m. and sunset takes place at 5:28 p.m.

Pinpointing the tropics

A gale force non-tropical low pressure system is centered between the Madeira Islands and the Azores.

The system will not approach the U.S. and only has a 10% chance of development within the next five days.