Here come the 30s: Rainy start leads to damp, cool day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cold front moving through Central Florida, bringing light rain to the region Monday morning.

Most of the rain will taper off through the afternoon.

Expect sunshine later in the day, with highs topping off in the mid-60s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 90, set in 1978.

Most of the region started Monday in the 50s, but the coldest air will come early Tuesday, with most of Central Florida dipping into the 30s.

Expect dry conditions the rest of the week and highs in the 60s through Thursday. Overnight lows in Orlando will be in the 40s for the better part of the week.

We will be warming by Friday and the weekend, with highs reaching the low to mid-70s.

Orlando officially received 0.04 inches of rain Sunday, putting its rain surplus at 3.60 inches in 2020.