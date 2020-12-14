Highs hit 80s in Central Florida, but 2 fronts to bring another cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front moving across Central Florida on Monday that will bring a 30% chance of rain and more cloud cover.

Expect a high temperature of 82 in Orlando ahead of the front. The average high for this time of year is 73. The record high on this date is 86, set in 1919.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s Monday night.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

We will see a secondary front on Wednesday, increasing rain chances to 50%.

By Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Orlando has a rainfall surplus of 3.25 inches in 2020.