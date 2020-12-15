Could 2020 be the hottest year on record? It will be a close one.

A sign warns of extreme heat danger at Badwater Basin, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius) Sunday, which if the sensors and other conditions check out, would be the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Orlando, FLA. – The heat wave across the globe this year is one for the record books. With one month left of 2020, we are on track to being one of the hottest years on record globally.

November marks the 11th month, where monthly records were broken worldwide.

Global 2020 Temperature Trend

2020 Recap of the monthly broken records

January 2020 : +2.05° (Hottest Ever)

February 2020 : +2.11° (Second Hottest)

March 2020: +2.09° (Second Hottest)

April 2020: +1.91° (Second Hottest)

May 2020: +1.71° (Hottest Ever)

June 2020: +1.66° (Third Hottest)

July 2020: +2.11° (Second Hottest)

August 2020 : +2.14° (Hottest Ever)

September 2020: +1.75° (Hottest Ever)

October 2020: +1.53° (Fourth Hottest)

November 2020: +1.75° (Second Hottest)

The stretch between January and November, is holding steady at second place as the hottest ever on record. The global temperature, which includes over land and ocean, warmed to 1.8 degrees above the average, making it the second-warmest year to date in the 141-year record.

But 2020 isn’t far behind first place. Currently 2016 remains the record holder, by only 0.02 degrees.

As of now, 2020 is likely to remain warm enough to rank among the three-warmest years on record.

The 10 warmest years on record (1880–2018) in the NOAAGlobalTemp dataset. Anomalies (°C) are relative to the 1971–2000 base period. The running ranking is the ranking based on the period of record from 1880 through the year in question. The temperature score (a measure of relative annual warmth or coolness) is based on the 1975–2018 period.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this exceptional warmth has also caused the Arctic sea ice coverage to melt to its second lowest November coverage on record, following 2016. Last month, the ice coverage was 16% below the 1981-2010 average.

Sea Ice Coverage for November

This November marked the 21st consecutive November with below-average Arctic sea ice extent according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.