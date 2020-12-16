60ºF

Weather

LIVE RADAR: Front bringing heavy rain, big cooldown to Central Florida

Highs in Orlando to top off in 60s this week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front that will move across Central Florida on Wednesday.

The front will come in as a squall line, with heavy rain and some strong wind gusts.

[TRENDING: Manatee found decapitated | Santa, Mrs. Claus spread COVID-19 | Grammy winner saves Fla. theater with $20,000 donation]

You can expect some downpours around 4 p.m., with rain lingering to around 6 p.m. along I-4. Most of the heavy rain will push out Wednesday night.

Orlando will reach a high in the upper 70s. The average high on this date is 73. The record high is 86, set in 1971.

Behind the front, cooler air builds in and will remain in place for a couple of days.

Expect 40s and 50s across the region early Thursday morning, with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday afternoon.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back into the 70s.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: