40 inches of snow: Snowstorm buries parts of the Northeast

Reports of the snow that fell from Wednesday's snowstorm. Parts of New England were still adding to these totals Thursday as the storm exited the coast.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Those who were dreaming of a white Christmas in the Northeast got closer to their dream Wednesday. A massive nor’easter dropped significant snow from Ohio and Virginia all the way up through Maine.

The bullseye with this storm was interior Pennsylvania and New York, where more than 40 inches of snow fell. The highest official snow accumulation for the storm was recorded in Litchfield, Pennsylvania with a total of 43 inches.

Snow reports in the Northeast from Wednesday's storm.

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series, had its biggest snowstorm on record picking up 24.7 inches of the white stuff. The previous record was 24.1 inches. Records go back to 1895.

With Christmas a little more than a week away, most of these areas should hang on to the snow to achieve a white Christmas. The official definition is one inch of snow on the ground or falling on Christmas Day.