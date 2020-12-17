BRRR: Cold weather could move into Central Florida just in time for Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chilly air will settle in Thursday and Friday behind the latest cold front to impact Central Florida, but even colder air could be coming down the pipeline. Fast forwarding into next week, another strong cold front looks to be on the horizon around Christmas.

The question is timing. There are indications the front could bring rain as early as Christmas Eve with the chill blasting in on Christmas morning. Other indications are that the front itself holds off until Christmas Day with the coldest days to follow the holiday.

The “pieces” of this system are still several thousands miles away, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will finetune the timing as we get into Christmas week in the coming days. Regardless of the exact timing, look for more changes to come around Christmas.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the end of December shows a good chance for a chilly end to December.

When that air arrives, look for high temperatures to possibly struggle to climb out of the 40s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. While our Christmas may not be white, it could certainly be feeling festive. Stay tuned.