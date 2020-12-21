Wet roads in the morning, followed by a cool day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that the front is moving through Central Florida we can expect clearing skies after a wet morning.

Rain overnight led to wet roadways for this first day of winter.

Expect a high of only 68 degrees Monday.

A new front will move in by Christmas Eve on Thursday and that will bring an increased chance for rain at 40%. Behind the front, after warming into the upper 70s on Thursday, expect a high only in the 50s on Friday on Christmas Day.

Sunday in Orlando we had a high temperature 75. The record high for yesterday was 86 set in 1924. The average high is 72.

Sunday Orlando had a rain total in Orlando .40 inches putting our surplus at 3.22 inches since Jan. 1.

The record high for Dec. 21 is 87 degrees set in 2013. The normal lowest 51. The record low for Dec. 21 is 25 set in 1901.

Don’t forget to look up Monday night. The rare Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is set to take center stage in the night sky.

The last time the two planets have been visibly this close in our night sky was about 800 years ago. Because the planets will be so close together near Christmas, it’s being dubbed the “Christmas Star” by some. Read more about the celestial event here.