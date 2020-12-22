A new front moves in dropping temperatures in time for Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is enjoying a clear start with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Expect a high for the first full day of winter on Tuesday of 70 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday and in the upper 70s by Christmas Eve day.

A new front will bring a 40% chance for rain on Christmas Eve and a big cool down by Christmas Day. Expect morning lows on Christmas in the 30s and high temperatures only in the 50s.

Monday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 68.

The average high for Dec. 21 and 22 is 72. The record high for Dec. 21 was 87 set in 2013. No rain yesterday put our surplus at 3.12 inches since Jan. 1.

The record high for Dec. 22 is 86 set in 2013. The morning low will be closer to our average which is 51. The record low for Dec. 22 is 29°set back in 1935.

Did you see the “Christmas Star” Monday night? It’s not too late to check out the shot Jupiter and Saturn are putting on in the night sky.