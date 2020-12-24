Arctic blast: Coldest Christmas in 25 years coming to Central Florida

Highs only top out in the 50s Christmas Day after a start in the 30s and 40s.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will experience two seasons in twelve hours as a strong cold front ushers in Arctic air. Highs Christmas Eve will be extremely warm, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Christmas Eve high temperatures

A few strong storms will be possible as the cold front pushes through Thursday evening. Temperatures fall sharply behind the cold front, dropping around 30 degrees in just twelve hours.

Temperatures plummet Christmas Eve night

High temperatures for Christmas will likely officially occur at midnight. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s even with sunshine.

Most of Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. With highs in the mid 50s, this will be the coldest Christmas since 1995. It will also turn Windy making it feel even colder Christmas morning.

Coldest Christmas' in the last 25 years. 2020 will feature the coldest Christmas since 1995.

The coldest night in almost three years arrives Christmas night.