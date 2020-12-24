LIVE RADAR: 2 seasons in 12 hours, Central Florida to see dramatic temperature drop Christmas Eve night

The Sunshine State routinely sees cold fronts this time of year, but they aren’t always this dramatic. In fact, this could be one of the biggest temperature drops for the Orlando area on record.

A strong cold front will move through Central Florida during the evening hours of Christmas Eve. Along and ahead of that front, rain and thunderstorms will be likely. A few storms could be strong before midnight.

Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with the expected line of storms, but a quick, spin-up tornado will also be possible.

Severe threats Christmas Eve night

Through the first few hours of Christmas morning scattered rain will continue before drier air quickly moves in allowing sunshine to return for the morning north of Orlando and for everyone by the afternoon.

Rain lingers after midnight

Behind that front, Artic air, that has modified since leaving the Arctic, will blast into the region. Highs will go from the upper 70s and lower 80s Christmas Eve afternoon to the upper 30s and lower 40s Christmas morning.

Temperatures drop 30-40 degrees from late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.

A gusty wind will make it feel even colder than what the thermometer shows. Highs will only top out in the low-to-mid 50s Christmas Day.

The coldest air in nearly three years settles in Christmas night as the wind starts to relax. A widespread frost is possible west of I-95, especially in areas protected by the breeze. A freeze is also possible across most of Central Florida, meaning temperatures have the opportunity to dip to 32 degrees or lower Saturday morning.

The best chance at a hard freeze, temperatures of 28 degrees or lower, will occur north of Orlando.

If you have plants, it’s best to cover them or bring them in. It’s also a good idea to bring the pets in as well. With a light breeze continuing Saturday morning, wind chills, how the air feels on your skin, will dip into the 20s with the exception of coastal areas. Areas along the coast will have wind chills in the 30s.

What it will feel like with the wind and temperature combined

Highs Saturday will also struggle to climb out of the 40s. Another cold morning will be on tap for Sunday.