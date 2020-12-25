Here’s where Christmas 2020 will rank among the coldest all time in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas 2020 will rank among the coldest Christmas’ on record for Central Florida. Highs this Christmas Day will struggle to climb out of the 40s before topping out in the low-to-mid 50s later in the afternoon.

That is good enough for the coldest Christmas since 1995! “Batman Forever” and “Apollo 13″ topped the box office the last time it was this cold on Christmas Day in Central Florida.

This Christmas will take a spot in the top ten coldest of all time. Records go all the way back to 1892.

While the wind will make it feel even colder Christmas Day, it won’t be anywhere close to the absurdly cold Christmas of 1983. High temperatures didn’t make it out of the 30s! The low temperature bottomed out at 20 degrees at the Orlando International Airport the next morning.