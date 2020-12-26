Temperatures stay cold after frigid start Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Central Florida is waking up to the coldest morning in nearly three years. Temperatures only warm back to the upper 40s and lower 50s again Saturday. Saturday will feature a few more clouds in the sky, but the wind will continue to back off. The lighter winds may help it to feel a little “warmer” than Christmas even with temperatures about the same.

Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph Saturday.

Another frost is likely across most of Central Florida Sunday morning. A freeze, temperatures falling to 32 degrees or below, is likely northwest of Orlando.

A freeze is likely Sunday morning northwest of Orlando

Temperatures climb back to the upper 60s Sunday afternoon with a stray shower or two along the coast. The average high temperature this time of the year is in the 70s. We’ll get back to the 70s by Monday afternoon.

Another cold front brings the chance for rain and reinforces the chill New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. This front will not be as dramatic as Christmas Eve.