Picture-perfect: Warmup leads to lovely weather for last week of 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting the last week of 2020 in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Later Monday afternoon, however, expect highs to warm into the low 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of rain will be possible along the immediate coastline.

Expect a gradual warming trend through the end of the year, with highs nearing 80 degrees by New Year’s Eve.

Our next cold front arrives on January 1, with rain chances at 40%.

Cooler weather arrives by this weekend, with daytime highs in the 60s.

Enjoy the next several days!