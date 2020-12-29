2020 ending very nicely -- at least weatherwise

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reinforcing ridge of high pressure will settle in over the eastern U.S. on Tuesday, keeping Central Florida under stable and comfortable conditions.

With an onshore breeze, expect a mix of sun and clouds and slight chance of a passing shower along the immediate coastline. Rain coverage remains minimal at 10%.

Temperatures will remain similar to Monday, with afternoon highs in the Orlando area in the low to mid-70s.

Overnight lows cool into the 60s along the coast to the upper 50s further inland.

If you’re heading to the beach Tuesday, be mindful that strong surf and a moderate risk of rip currents is expected.

As the large ridge slides into the Atlantic, a more dominate east to southeast flow will set up, warming highs into the lower 80s by New Year’s Day. We will stay mostly dry, too.

The next cold front arrives by Saturday, bringing back the chance of rain across the area to 40%.

Expect drier and cooler weather to start Saturday night and continuing through Tuesday, with highs in the 60s.